Caffeine and cuddles: Cat café could be heading to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The ‘purrfect’ spot for both coffee and cat lovers could be coming to Roanoke.

Two locals in the vet industry have their sights set on opening the Toe Bean Cat Café.

People can go grab their coffee and get some snuggle time in with shelter cats.

The goal is to help take a load off of overcrowded animal shelters, and hopefully help with adoption efforts - all while giving the community a new spot to go.

It’s still in the very early stages of planning, and they don’t have a location yet, but they are hoping to continue fundraising for those efforts.

“We have so many people in this area that are huge animal lovers but we also just have a lot of shelters in this area so I think that having something to take the load off of some of them would be nice,” Co-owner Kelsey Eutsler said.

A benefit concert to help fund the café will take place at The Spot on Kirk on March 16.

Doors open at 7:00 p.m. with music starting at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $12 and $15 at the door.