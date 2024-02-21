Roanoke City Council votes to approve Evans Spring plan 4-3

ROANOKE, Va. – A vote on the controversial development in Roanoke took a turn during Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

The public comment session of the meeting lasted for more than an hour on the proposed Evans Spring master plan.

After hearing concerns, Councilman Peter Volosin suggested a substitute ordinance to learn a portion of the site in a forest area.

Along with the change, the ordinance ensures future developers looking at the Evans Spring area will comply with some non-negotiables, like connecting Interstate 581 to the property.

“If we’re trying to preserve Evans Springs and make sure that it’s flooded appropriately whether that’s now or in the future, so that downtown doesn’t get flooded then that’s not an insignificant thing to give up six acres of developable land,” Volosin said.

Despite Volosin’s proposal, one city council member argued it just prolongs the process.

“I do not support the underlying measure that’s being brought forward to us today. I don’t support where this started from. I don’t think it started from a place of trust,” said Luke Priddy.

In a slim 4-3 vote, city council members voted to approve the Evans Spring master plan with Volosin’s substitution.

City council’s vote comes just a week after the recommendation by the Roanoke Planning Commission. During their meeting held to discuss the master plan for Evans Spring, more than a dozen citizens spoke out in opposition. Their overwhelming concerns were over the potential environmental impacts and gentrification.

“Evans Spring is a vital habitat for trees, plants, aquatic wildlife, birds and other species,” said David Perry, from the Blue Ridge Land Conservancy.

“I am 72 years old. I have lived through urban renewal. I have lived through the dump. I have lived through all the different changes that have come about in our community. Our community being the African American community. And it hurts me to think that living in Roanoke is a continuation,” said Nadirah Wright, a Northwest Roanoke resident. “When will it stop? When will it end? And why are we so disposable?”

The commission then voted to recommend the master plan to the city council at the same meeting. Those who voted in favor of the recommendation said developing the area would provide much-needed housing in Roanoke, as well as economic and environmental sustainability.

“It will be developed, so how do we want to see it developed?” said James Smith, a commission member. “Right now, anything could happen to the property and you guys will not be happy. None of us will be. We’re trying to put a plan in place so people have a say.”

The discussion and debate are far from over as the city would still need a developer to come in and the council would have to weigh rezoning proposals.

You can watch the full Roanoke City Council meeting from Feb. 20 by clicking here.