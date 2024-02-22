Man in custody, another hurt after shooting in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A man is in custody after a shooting in Northwest Roanoke Thursday afternoon that left another man injured, according to Roanoke Police.

This is the second shooting in the area on Thursday, Feb. 22. Two women were found injured after a shooting at around 10 a.m., and two male suspects were detained.

Recommended Videos We’re told at around 3:30 p.m., police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 400 block of Hanover Avenue NW. Responding officers located a man lying outside of a residence with what appeared to be non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

An adult male suspect was found on the scene and taken into custody without incident, RPD said. A gun was recovered from his possession.

According to authorities, preliminary investigation indicates that a verbal altercation escalated to the shooting. Everyone involved was known to one another and police said this appears to be an isolated incident.

Charges are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.