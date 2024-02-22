Two women hospitalized after shooting in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE

Two women were transported to the hospital Thursday morning after a shooting in Northwest Roanoke.

Authorities said police were notified at 10 a.m. of a person with a gunshot wound in the 2400 block of Hanover Avenue NW.

We’re told responding officers located two women outside of a residence with what appeared to be non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both women were transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS.

According to Roanoke Police, officers quickly located and detained two adult male suspects.

We’re told preliminary investigation indicates the altercation started with a verbal confrontation that escalated to a shooting. Everyone involved is known to one another and according to authorities, the incident appears to be isolated.

Police said charges are pending and this remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

ORIGINAL STORY

There is a heavy police presence on 24th Street and Hanover Street in Northwest Roanoke due to a shooting.

At this time, the area is blocked off to traffic and caution tape surrounds the scene.

We have reached out to the Roanoke Police Department for further information and have a 10 News crew at the scene, working for you to learn more.

Stay with 10 News at this breaking news story develops.