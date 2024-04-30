New Mountain Spirit Trail will share Virginia’s moonshine history linking multiple counties

A new initiative is working to highlight the rich history of moonshine in our region. It’s an effort to share untold moonshine heritage stories while bringing people to Southwest Virginia.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Making your way through Virginia moonshine history is about to get a whole lot easier.

The Mountain Spirits Trail is a collaboration between the West Piedmont Planning District Commission, Franklin, Floyd and Patrick Counties. The driving trail will link all three counties and will allow visitors to have stops at distilleries and historic sites, sharing the rich history of moonshine in the region.

For Henry Law with Laws Choice Distillery, this is a way to share his story.

“A lot of people see the stereotypes that moonshine is just dumb ol’ hillbillies and all that, but it’s far from it. The ingenuity and the chemistry behind it all, it’s an extreme amount of work, [and] an extreme amount of knowledge,” Law said.

The map of the trail is still in the works, but one of the stops is at the Blue Ridge Institute and Museum with the largest moonshine memorabilia collection in the world.

“It’s great now that we have this special brand and this trail now that we can direct people on,” said Bethany Worley, executive director of the Blue Ridge Institute and Museum.

Organizers said the trail highlights moonshine, music and motorsport legacy.

“Depending on where you are and what county you start in, you can end up in any of those counties and you are going to learn about the history of moonshine in those counties,” James Houchins, director of tourism and marketing for Patrick County, said.

“I never dreamed this would ever happen and for it to come about the way it has. Now people from all over the country are able to come here and check it out and see what we are all about,” Law said

Organizers said they are hopeful the Mountain Spirits Trail will be usable starting this fall.