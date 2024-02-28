40º
State veterinarians discuss animal, enclosure conditions in day three of Natural Bridge Zoo trial

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Amy Cockerham, Multimedia Journalist

On Wednesday, we heard from more of the state’s vets who recommended the seizure of the almost 100 animals in December.

They say some of that’s due to animals having a dirty enclosure, like the tortoises, or being thin and having parasites.

The Powhatan County Commonwealth’s Attorney argued they shouldn’t have to provide documents to the defense because they’re working on a criminal case about the zoo.

The judge says he needs proof before deciding whether they need to comply.

Later, an attorney for PETA argued the same thing, saying their documents about the elephant were not relevant because it wasn’t seized. The judge agreed.

10 News has a crew in court and more information will be added as it becomes available.

