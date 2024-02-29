Salem Police Chief Michael Crawley announces retirement after nearly 25 years of service

SALEM, Va. – Salem Police Chief Michael Crawley has announced he will retire in June.

Crawley has been a member of the department for nearly 25 years. He began working with the Salem Police Department in Dec. 1999 and in January of 2016, he became Salem’s first Black Police Chief.

“It has been an absolute honor to work alongside the many men and women who have served in the Salem Police Department,” Crawley said. “While the world has changed drastically in the past few decades the commitment to serve and protect our Salem community has remained strong.”

Salem City Manager Chris Dorsey plans to begin the process of hiring Salem’s next Police Chief immediately.