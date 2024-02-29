State veterinarians discuss animal, enclosure conditions in day three of Natural Bridge Zoo trial

LEXINGTON, Va. – On Wednesday, Rockbridge County court heard from more of the state’s veterinarians who recommended the seizure of the almost 100 animals in December.

Dr. Ernesto Dominguez, the lead vet on the case took the stand for about six hours.

He explained a variety of reasons he recommended seizure such as a dirty enclosure, being thin or having parasites.

In cross-examination, the defense questioned the subjectivity of some of his reasons for seizure, such as enrichment, and size of the enclosures.

Preparing for the trial, the defense requested documents from the Powhatan County sheriff’s office since that was the jurisdiction used to take out the search warrant.

The Powhatan County Commonwealth’s Attorney argued in court Wednesday that they shouldn’t have to provide those documents to the defense because they’re working on a criminal case concerning the zoo.

The judge says he needs the proof before deciding whether they need to comply.

Later, an attorney for PETA argued they didn’t have to provide documents to the defense either, saying they were concerning the elephant and not relevant because it wasn’t seized. The judge granted their request.

The jury trial is expected to continue through Friday. On Thursday, the state will call more witnesses.

