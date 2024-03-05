Lynchburg’s first Wawa coming to Rosedale Development

The first Wawa in Lynchburg is coming to the Rosedale Development.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Exciting news for Hill City residents! After much anticipation, Wawa is officially on its way to the Lynchburg market, making it the first to open in the city.

On Tuesday, officials announced that the convenience store chain has signed a lease with Rosedale developer T.P.B. Enterprises, LLC and is set to open on a 1.9-acre spot at the corner of Graves Mill Road and Rosedale Boulevard.

While a specific opening date has not been announced at this time, plans are fully approved and construction will begin soon, according to a press release.

Additionally, the 62-acre mixed-use development includes fully approved plans for more than 90,000 square feet of commercial space and 796 apartments.

According to the developer, 200 apartment units have already been built and are now leasing, with another 295 units expected to be ready for occupancy by spring 2024.