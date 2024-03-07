Radford University students travel to Alaskan Arctic for research

ALASKA – Radford University students are braving the Arctic cold for a research project in Alaska.

Dr. Rhett Herman, a professor of physics, took a group of his students to the northernmost point of the United States. Every day, they step out onto the Arctic Ocean to conduct geophysical research on the sea ice, the environment, solar radiation, wind patterns and more.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

But there’s also time for fun. Students tell 10 News they saw the Northern Lights and polar bears, from a safe distance.

Herman has taken trips with students to the Arctic every year for the past 18 years. He said it’s incredible to have the opportunity to make a difference.

“Anything that we can learn about the arctic environment, anything that we can learn about Earth’s environment, is something that adds to the body of knowledge, which tells us about our possible future. It also could allow us to be able to do something and intervene in that possible future, and that’s something that affects us all,” said Herman.

The group will spend two weeks in Alaska doing research. Once they return to Southwest Virginia, it will take the students several weeks to analyze the data they collect and draw their conclusions.