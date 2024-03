LEXINGTON, Va. – Plans for Wawa convenience stores keep popping up around our region and Lexington is the latest proposed location.

Project leaders are eyeing a spot just outside of city limits on East Midland Trail.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

The East Coast chain sells fresh foods, coffee and fuel.

Rockbridge County leaders said the proposed site is already zoned for business.

Once project leaders revise their site plan, the county’s tourism board will have the final say on approving the project.