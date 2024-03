Roanoke City Councilwoman Stephanie Moon Reynolds announces campaign for mayor of Roanoke. (City of Roanoke)

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Councilwoman Stephanie Moon Reynolds has joined the race for mayor of Roanoke.

Moon Reynolds is joining Vice Mayor Joe Cobb in the race, following Mayor Sherman Lea’s December announcement that he will not seek reelection in 2024.

The councilwoman served as Roanoke’s city clerk for 42 years before her four-year current position on the Roanoke City Council.