Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea says he won’t seek reelection

ROANOKE, Va. – After serving the City of Roanoke for nearly 20 years, Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea has announced that he won’t be seeking re-election in the upcoming election.
While the decision wasn’t an easy one, Lea said he is forever grateful for having the opportunity to serve those in the Star City.
“This journey has been one of profound honor, with each election—an affirmation of our shared vision for Roanoke,” Lea said. “I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of our City’s many successes.”
During his nearly two decades of being on the Roanoke City Council, Lea has taken part in a myriad of activities and initiatives, including the seventh designation of Roanoke as an All-America City, the formation of the Gun Violence Prevention Commission and the formation of the Equity and Empowerment Advisory Board, among several other achievements, according to Roanoke officials.
“I want to assure the residents of Roanoke that, although I have decided not to seek re-election, my commitment and dedication to serving you remains steadfast until the conclusion of my term on December 31, 2024,” Lea added.
Lea’s full message to the residents of Roanoke can be found below:
To the wonderful residents of Roanoke,
After two decades of serving on the City Council, coupled with five cherished years on the School Board, I have decided not to seek re-election as your Mayor. This journey has been one of profound honor, with each election—an affirmation of our shared vision for Roanoke. As I reflect on a career marked by the unwavering trust and support of the community I have served, I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of our City’s successes.
As I prepare to pass the baton, I am confident that Roanoke will continue to thrive, championing the values we hold dear. My commitment to our city remains steadfast and I look forward to the ways I can continue to contribute to the community that has given me so much.
Thank you for entrusting me with your voice, your hopes, and your dreams. Together we have built a legacy of progress and unity that will endure for generations to come.Mayor Sherman P. Lea, Sr.