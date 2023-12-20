Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea says he won’t seek reelection

ROANOKE, Va. – After serving the City of Roanoke for nearly 20 years, Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea has announced that he won’t be seeking re-election in the upcoming election.

While the decision wasn’t an easy one, Lea said he is forever grateful for having the opportunity to serve those in the Star City.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

“This journey has been one of profound honor, with each election—an affirmation of our shared vision for Roanoke,” Lea said. “I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of our City’s many successes.”

During his nearly two decades of being on the Roanoke City Council, Lea has taken part in a myriad of activities and initiatives, including the seventh designation of Roanoke as an All-America City, the formation of the Gun Violence Prevention Commission and the formation of the Equity and Empowerment Advisory Board, among several other achievements, according to Roanoke officials.

“I want to assure the residents of Roanoke that, although I have decided not to seek re-election, my commitment and dedication to serving you remains steadfast until the conclusion of my term on December 31, 2024,” Lea added.

Lea’s full message to the residents of Roanoke can be found below: