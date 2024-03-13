Budget battle over Roanoke City Schools funding

ROANOKE, Va. – “We have to go and beg for it politically,” Roanoke City School Board member Mark Cathey said.

Budget battles are alive and well in Roanoke — as Roanoke City Council and the school board work to come to an agreement on the school’s budget.

School board chair Dr. Eli Jamison said she wants to keep things civil.

“We don’t want to create an issue that doesn’t exist between us presently,” Jamison said.

But Jamison tells 10 News as an advocate for students and teachers, she wants to make sure the schools get a fair cut.

“The one thing we don’t want to see touched is our money,” she said.

Over the past few months, a budget work group made of council members, school board members, and financial advisors has met to discuss funding.

As it stands currently, there is an agreement for the schools to receive 40% of any surplus beyond what is budgeted

But in the council’s new resolution, the schools would not be guaranteed that money and would have to apply for up to 40%.

Jamison said knowing they have that 40% is crucial.

“This takes out that uncertainty and the challenge and allows us to focus on the children,” she said.

Roanoke City Schools Chief Financial Officer, Kathleen Jackson tells us this money goes towards benefiting children and teachers’ educational experience.

“We don’t count on them for these ongoing costs like personnel, but we use them for supporting our capital needs, a couple of years ago the school board approved several security improvements,” Jackson said.

While the school board publicly opposes this resolution, they said the council plans to most likely move forward with it.

“Our job is to fight for our kids. So that’s what we’re here to do. I’m hoping we’ll find a way to have this conversation with council and maybe help them hear our side a little differently,” Jamison said.