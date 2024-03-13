Sisters of Change host student period product drive

ROANOKE, Va. – Helping girls have what they need when they need it — that’s the goal of the pad and underwear drive organized by Sisters of Change in Roanoke.

From now until March 25, you can go to any Little Green Hive coffee shop location and drop off new underwear and period products.

The donations go to local schools, to help girls when they are on their periods and don’t have what they need.

President of Sisters of Change, JoJo Friday tells us that she saw a need in local schools after her own daughter unexpectedly didn’t have what she needed.

“This one secretary was like, ‘We as staff even buy the panties out of our own pocket for these young girls.’ And I started realizing like that’s a huge need, and it’s a point of embarrassment if you have an accident and your parents are working and they’re not able to get to you in time,” Friday said.

The donations will be handed out on March 26.