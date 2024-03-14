DMV encourages travelers to sign up for REAL ID before deadline

ROANOKE, Va. – Amid spring break travel, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is encouraging people to go ahead and get their REAL ID.

It’s the little star in your license that shows it meets updated federal requirements. That or another federally approved ID will be required to board flights or enter federal facilities next year.

The deadline to get your REAL ID is May 7, 2025.

“It’s really important to go ahead and get it now,” DMV spokesperson Jillian Cowherd said. “If you’re up for renewal, that’s the easiest time to do it, and you want to get it early because as you can probably imagine people will wait until the last minute.”

Cowherd said though the deadline has been delayed due to the pandemic in the past, there’s no indication it will be pushed back any further.

Stop by a DMV office to get yours. You’ll need to bring proof of identity, legal presence, social security number, two proofs of residency and proof of any name changes with you.

