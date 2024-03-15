Lethal fentanyl seized during traffic stop in Henry County

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A man carrying cocaine and lethal doses of fentanyl was arrested on Thursday, March 14, during a traffic stop near the 1500 block of Stultz Road in Henry County, Virginia. 24-year-old Bobby Ronell Helms, Jr., of Fieldale, Virginia, was charged with possession and intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl and driving while suspended after deputies with the Henry County Sheriff’s office pulled over his vehicle in traffic.

During the traffic stop, a K9 unit arrived and assisted. They found one pound of cocaine, 10 grams of fentanyl (more than 1,000 lethal doses) and a large amount of U.S. currency.

Recommended Videos

Helms is currently being held without bond at the Henry County Adult Detention Center. At the time of his arrest, he had been out on bond for 16 days for three counts of narcotics distribution.

The Henry County Sheriffs said they will continue to pursue drug dealers. Anyone having information about narcotic trafficking is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards of up to $2500 for information related to a crime.