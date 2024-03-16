59º
Researcher at Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine uses AI to detect cancer in pets

Thomas Mundy, Multimedia Journalist

Healthwatch, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Technology

BLACKSBURG, Va. – One researcher at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine is using AI technology to help detect lymphoma in our pets.

The way it works is by using a camera on a microscope to record images, and then training artificial intelligence to read these images to detect cancer cells.

They are still in the early stages, but the results have been promising.

“We’re getting about a 95% [success rate] on this early training stage of the images to detect lymphoma versus not lymphoma,” said Christina Pacholec, researcher and doctoral candidate at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine

She tells us once active, it would be a cost-effective way for veterinarians to detect cancer.

