Montgomery County crews respond to large brush fire

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – According to the Montgomery County Fire-EMS Department, Montgomery County crews were busy fighting a large brush fire Sunday afternoon.

Fire and EMS units were called to the scene in the area of 4091 North Fork Road for the fire at about 12:30 p.m., and given that there were no roads leading directly to the fire, crews were forced to hike in and over the railroad tracks and river to gain access to the fire.

Ultimately, firefighters were able to contain the fire to about 20 acres after working up and down the ridges to establish a containment line around the fire, authorities said.

The Virginia Department of Forestry took control of the scene at about 7 p.m. and will continue to monitor for any flare-up.

Authorities said no one was hurt in the incident.

Officials believe that the fire started due to a campfire that was not extinguished.