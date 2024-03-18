47º
Strong gusts, low humidity fuel threat for brush fires through mid-week

The threat for brush fires will be higher than usual through Wednesday.

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Tags: fire, Wildfires, brush fire, burn ban, Virginia, virginia weather
ROANOKE, Va. – The threat for brush fires is high Monday, due to a combination of gusty wind and low relative humidity. The National Weather Service has highlighted the counties below for the chance of brush fires.

The brush fire threat Monday is higher than usual.

We already have one ongoing in Roanoke County in Catawba.

We’ll continue to see the combination of stronger gusts and lower humidity Tuesday and Wednesday, adding to the threat for brush fires.

Brush fires can spread easily through Wednesday.

[REMINDER: There is a burn ban in effect each day until 4 p.m. until the end of April.]

Wind gusts Wednesday will potentially be even stronger - around 30 to 40 mph.

Gusts Wednesday will be stronger than Monday and Tuesday.

March is, on average, the windiest month of the year. So far, we’ve seen several days already in which gusts have topped 40 mph.

Wind gusts have topped 20 mph eleven of 18 days so far in March.

About the Author:

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

