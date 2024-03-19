Roanoke announced AUD contest winners

ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke has announced the winner of their Accessory Dwelling Unit design contest: Steve Sunderman of Terrazia Architecture.

Accessory dwelling units are limited-size dwellings built on existing residential properties.

They’re a unique solution for people needing affordable options or those looking to provide a space for loved ones to age in place.

“Try to leave a better place for my children and grandchildren and generations to come. So, I focus heavily on sustainability and resiliency in terms of building design,” Sunderman said.

Sunderman’s design plans, along with the second and third-place winners,’ can be found here.