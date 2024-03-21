Moneta firefighter Chris Tucker passes away after battle with cancer

Hearts are heavy in Bedford County after the passing of a local firefighter.

On Thursday morning, the Moneta Volunteer Fire Department took to Facebook to announce that one of their own has died following a battle with cancer.

President of the Moneta Volunteer Fire Department Chris Tucker was diagnosed with cancer at the end of last year.

He was well respected at the fire station and beyond, serving the Moneta community for more than seven years.

“You can’t ever not find him smiling and just being that father figure,” Moneta Volunteer Assistant Fire Chief Laird Wysor said in a previous interview with WSLS 10.

In Thursday’s Facebook post, the fire department said Tucker’s memory will forever live on.

“There will be a void in many hearts, but the memories will fulfill. RIP brother We will take it from here Brother.”