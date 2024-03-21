Roanoke County drivers asked to avoid Yellow Mountain Road due to downed tree

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A portion of Yellow Mountain Road is currently blocked to traffic due to a downed tree that damaged several utility poles, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

Authorities told 10 News that the roadway will be closed until further notice and are asking drivers to find an alternate route if they can.

As of 7:58 a.m., there are more than a hundred people without power in this area, according to Appalachian Power.

Stay with 10 News for the latest traffic updates.