Roanoke County drivers asked to avoid Yellow Mountain Road due to downed tree

There are currently more than a hundred people without power in this area, according to Appalachian Power

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A portion of Yellow Mountain Road is currently blocked to traffic due to a downed tree that damaged several utility poles, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

Authorities told 10 News that the roadway will be closed until further notice and are asking drivers to find an alternate route if they can.

As of 7:58 a.m., there are more than a hundred people without power in this area, according to Appalachian Power.

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

