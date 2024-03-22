Multiple Alleghany Highlands schools closed March 22 due to plumbing issues

Several schools in the Alleghany Highlands Public Schools division will be closed on Friday, March 22 due to a reoccurring plumbing issue at Alleghany High Schools.

School officials said the Alleghany High School, Jackson River Technical Center and Clifton Academy will be closed, whereas Covington Middle School and elementary schools will remain open and classes will operate as usual.

“AHPS maintenance crews and Covington City Public Works are working diligently to resolve the plumbing issue at AHS,” said school officials. “We thank you for your continued patience and understanding.”

If your student attends Clifton Academy, the school division is advising that you watch out for updates from the school.