Radford University launches internship aid program

RADFORD, Va. – Many college students eventually have to take part in an internship program and Radford University wants to ease the financial stress students face when doing this.

The university just launched its Highlander Works Grant program.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

The program gives students money to help pay for things like work clothes, transportation and even housing.

“These grants will allow for the students to feel better about their internship, feel more secure about their internship, and make the most of a valuable internship opportunity,” said Patrick Reed, director of executive communications at Radford University.

He said there is a process for students to get these funds, but this is just another piece of the puzzle to making education at Radford University accessible for anyone.