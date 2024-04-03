Healthwatch: What to know for the 2024 tick season

Tick season usually peaks between May and July, and then again in the fall.

But it’s April, and the creatures are already out. Experts say they are looking for their first meal of the year and they do pose a risk of transmitting infection.

Dr. Bobbi Pritt with the Mayo Clinic said to help prevent tick-related infections, check your body often, especially after being outdoors.

You can also wear long sleeve shirts and pants, and tuck those pants into socks.

And lastly, make sure to wear bug spray.

“Usually, we look for tick repellents that have at least 30% deet, but there are other chemicals, picaridin that are, is a very good repellent,” said Dr. Pritt.

If you do get bitten, Dr. Pritt said not to panic and remove the rick as quickly as possible.

If you’re worried about getting Lyme Disease, save the tick that was attached to your skin and consider seeing a doctor, especially if it’s been attached for 36 hours or more.