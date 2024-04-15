88º
Mason Company Roofing donates new roof to Roanoke veteran

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke company is giving back to a local veteran.

Mason Company Roofing is providing a new roof, free of charge to Michael Turpin, a Roanoke man who served two years in active duty as a Marine and four additional years in the reserves.

According to the company, Turpin is s family man, dedicated to caring for his mother and sister. The company is working on-site Monday at his home on Callow Way St. NW in Roanoke.

“Mason Company Roofing considers it an honor to support first responders and veterans alike and provide a discount for services to these individuals,” the company said.

