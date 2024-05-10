2024 Blue Ridge Rock Festival canceled

Tens of thousands of people were supposed to be at VIR Raceway Sunday for the Blue Ridge Rock Festival, but according to event organizers, it was canceled due to weather.

Festival organizers and the Virginia International Raceway announced Friday that the 2024 Blue Ridge Rock Festival has been canceled.

“After thorough consideration and discussions between both parties, we have mutually agreed that hosting the festival in 2024 is not feasible at this time since we are still awaiting a resolution for 2023,” organizers said in a social media post.

This comes after the festival was canceled in 2023, due to weather. However, some concertgoers and former staff claimed that there were unsafe conditions at the festival.

Festival organizers said those who purchased tickets for this year’s event will be issued full refunds.