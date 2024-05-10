68º
As spotted lanternflies hatch, what should you do if you spot them?

Amy Cockerham, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Virginia, Fly, Insect, Spotted Lanternfly

VIRGINIA – Spotted lanternflies are back for the season.

The insects are invasive, and known for destroying vineyards in particular.

Virginia Tech Entomologist Eric Day said the bug no longer needs to be reported like in years past because it’s become more common in the area.

However, you still want to kill them if you find them.

In spring, the insects hatch.

“It’s the immature stages, and they’re hopping about and establishing on plants,” Day said. “Catch them early, before they really become big issues.”

Day recommends taking a picture and consulting with your local extension office if you spot a group of the bugs in your yard.

Amy Cockerham joined the 10 News team in January 2023.

