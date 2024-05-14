Christiansburg Huckleberry Park starts first year strong

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Leaders in Christiansburg have made it their mission to make the town a recreation destination, and after opening the Christiansburg Huckleberry Park in September of 2023, they are one step closer to this goal.

“As of March, we had over 108,000 visits to the park,” said Brad Epperley, director of parks and recreation for the Town of Christiansburg. “Our goal for the first year is to have 220,000 visits to the park, and we think we are definitely well on our way.”

Since opening in September, it’s been full steam ahead for the park.

“It’s been better than anticipated,” Epperley said.

He said in this first year, their biggest challenge is how popular the park is, which he said is a good issue to have.

“One of the things that we realized very quickly is that we need additional parking,” Epperley said.

At the park, there are two dog play areas, athletic fields and an accessible jungle gym with a splash pad.

One of the favorites for many of the kids is the splash pad.

I talked to some families enjoying the park, and they said since the park has opened, they bring their kids multiple times a week.

“We love it,” they said. “It’s awesome. It’s nice that there is stuff for all ages. There is stuff for the little guys, but then also fun stuff for the big guys.”

They said with how many options the park has, it keeps them from getting bored.

“It’s got a lot of variety and a lot of fun different things—the music stuff is always fun,” they said. “The park right there is fun.”

Epperley said next up on their to-do list is to expand the parking and build pickleball courts.