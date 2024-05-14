No injuries reported after driver crashes into Lynchburg CVS

No one was seriously injured after a driver crashed into a CVS Pharmacy on Langhorne Road in Lynchburg on Monday afternoon, according to the Lynchburg Fire Department.

It happened at approximately 1:30 p.m., and while no one was hospitalized as a result of the incident, the driver was a bit shaken up, authorities said.

At this time, it is unclear what may have led to the crash, but as we learn more, we will continue to update this article accordingly.

As reported by the Fire Marshal’s Office, the store cannot re-open until repairs have been made.