Franklin Co. nonprofit to house girls aging out of foster care this fall

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Imagine being in the foster care system and turning 18 and suddenly finding yourself on your own for the first time. Becoming an adult can be overwhelming for anybody, but especially teens leaving foster care.

Bobby Canipe, CEO of Fostering Champions is trying to smooth the transition.

“When you’re packing up everything that you have into a garbage bag, it’s just, it’s hard,” Canipe said.

Canipe knows what it’s like to age out of the foster care system. He lived in 12 different foster homes growing up.

“It was kind of me against the world,” Canipe said. “Trying to find transportation was very tough, education, learning how to apply for scholarships.”

That’s why Canipe started his nonprofit, “Fostering Champions.” His latest project is a house in Rocky Mount for those in need.

His goal is to open the transitional housing for four girls aging out of the foster care system this fall.

“Our homes will house foster teens that are in either independent living or “Fostering Futures” which means that they’re 18-21 years old, and they’ve signed themselves back into the system,” Canipe said. “Once they do that we provide them with housing and the life skills they need.”

C.A.S.E. Discount Flooring is just one of dozens of local businesses that have become inspired to sponsor the home.

“I did not realize the State of Virginia was in the condition it was in foster care, and all the more reason that we’ve got to let people know what’s going on in our own state and how can we as individuals be involved in this situation,” Heather Murray with C.A.S.E Discount Flooring said.

Canipe hopes the first house is just the beginning of many.

“If somebody didn’t help me when I was growing up, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” Canipe said.

To donate, visit their website here.

C.A.S.E. Discount Flooring is accepting donations to the project through a floor box drive as well.