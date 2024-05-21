Pulaski town mayor’s spouse accused of shoplifting

PULASKI, Va. – The Pulaski town mayor’s husband, Toan Le, has been charged with 11 counts of misdemeanor shoplifting.

To find out more about this case, I went down to the Pulaski County Courthouse to get more information.

After going to the courthouse, I got the arrest records of Le, which outline the 11 charges against him.

The first offense was back in February of 2024.

In total Le has four charges from February, five charges from March, one in April, and one in May.

Le was issued his summons by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office on April 29 and May 1.

I called the Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney and in a statement, he said:

“The Pulaski County Commonwealth Attorney’s office submitted an order of conflict of interest to the Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge. We anticipate je will appoint the Roanoke City Commonwealth’s Attorney office to represent the interest of the Commonwealth in these cases.”

Roanoke’s City’s Commonwealth Attorney’s Office also said they cannot comment on this ongoing investigation.

I also called the Pulaski Town Mayor and I sent him an email but I have not received a response back.

Finally, I reached out to Le’s attorney and they said they could not comment on the situation.

Le is expected to be in court on June 24, 2024.