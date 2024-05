Demolition is underway on the Wasena Bridge in Roanoke.

It’s been a month since the city shut down the bridge in preparation for the replacement project.

The project is expected to take two years to tear down the current bridge and build a new one.

As 10 News has reported, detours are in place for drivers and people using the greenway.