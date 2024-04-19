Wasena Bridge closure begins Monday

ROANOKE, Va. – The Wasena Bridge in Roanoke is set to close Monday, April 22 as construction gets underway to build a new bridge.

Construction is estimated to take around two years to complete.

If the Wasena Bridge is part of your regular commute, you’ll want to plan on an alternate route. In the graphic above, you can view a few alternate routes highlighted by city officials, including a Grandin Road route and a Franklin Road route.

To find more information about the bridge replacement and alternate routes, click here.

As we’ve previously reported, the new Wasena Bridge will feature designated bike lanes, wider sidewalks, a roundabout and LED lighting on top and under the bridge.

You can still walk or ride your bike on the Roanoke River Greenway during the Wasena Bridge construction process. The pedestrian and bicycle throughway will remain open, but there will be detours.