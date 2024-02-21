Wasena Bridge construction slated to start in April

ROANOKE, Va. – After years of delays, construction on the $50.3 million Wasena Bridge project will start in a few months.

Roanoke City is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony today. However, the build process for the bridge will take about two years. Construction will start in April, and demolition will take place in May.

The new Wasena Bridge will feature designated bike lanes, wider sidewalks, a roundabout and LED lighting on top and under the bridge.

You can still walk or ride your bike on the Roanoke River Greenway during the Wasena Bridge construction process. The pedestrian and bicycle throughway will remain open, but there will be detours. City leaders said there is a detour around Wasena Park via Winchester Avenue, Main Street, Winona Avenue and Wiley Drive. There will also be detours for the 10,000 drivers who use that bridge every day.

Residents said it’s about time for the bridge replacement.

“Just excited that they’re doing some infrastructure and repairs and a little bit trepidations about the park itself and whether or not they’ll rebuild the skatepark to the current levels if not better than what is already there,” said Diana Kulaya.

Meanwhile, David Spangler said he thinks it’s a necessary project.

“The bridge seems to be in disrepair. I think it’s gonna be inconvenient just like the Franklin Road Bridge was, but it’s just something that they have to do,” said Spangler.

“I’m pretty optimistic that it’s not gonna hurt us too bad. I think we still have a really strong neighborhood here. If anything, it might keep people in the neighborhood,” said the owner of Wasena City Tap Room and Grill, Theodore Snydor.

Owner of Roanoke Mountain Adventures Jeff Todd said he still thinks people will stop by his shop.

“We get a lot of people coming on and off the greenway that’s not gonna change. The greenway will be open the whole time that the bridge project is underway,” said Todd.

However, he does have other concerns about the project.

“I’m concerned with making sure that we have good pedestrian and bike infrastructure during the time that the bridge is closed and then again when it reopens that we have really modern good infrastructure in place,” said Todd.

Other changes include a new skatepark, which Roanoke City said will be built later this year. In preparation for the demolition, parts of the skatepark will be temporarily moved to Morningside Park in early March.