Free fishing days set for June 7-9 in Virginia

Fishing for some fun?

The Department of Wildlife Resources has got you covered with three days of free fishing from June 7 through 9.

DWR said anyone can fish for free in the commonwealth without a license, both in freshwater and saltwater.

Whether you are a pro angler or you are someone who thinks fishing means scrolling through Instagram, free fishing days are the time to give it a go. Who knows you might catch a big one…or at least have a funny story to tell.

“So, this is an opportunity to do it, sort of like test driving the car. You aren’t required to buy it, but you can take it for a spin. It’s an opportunity for folks to get out and try fishing without actually having to buy a license. And then if you get out and enjoy yourself you can consider getting an annual license,” Alex McCrickard, aquatic education coordinator with DWR said.

The restriction on fishing-designated stocked trout waters will be removed.

All rules and regulations still apply over the free fishing weekend when it comes to size and catch limits.