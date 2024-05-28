Man in custody after Lynchburg pursuit

A man is in custody after a pursuit in Lynchburg Tuesday, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Police said at 11:26 a.m., police were alerted that a stolen Volvo sedan was being driven in the area of Timberlake Road, and officers began searching the area.

Soon after, a Lynchburg police officer located the vehicle in the parking lot of Koto Japanese Steakhouse on Wards Road. When the officer approached the vehicle, the driver, later identified as 38-year-old Arthur Gibson of Lynchburg, fled the vehicle on foot into the parking lot of Wendy’s.

We’re told Gibson then proceeded to steal an unoccupied, running vehicle, which was a Dodge pickup with a utility trailer. He then fled the scene in the vehicle.

According to LPD, a pursuit ensued, spanning Wards Road, Candlers Mountain Road, and 29 North Expressway before he crashed on 29 North near Odd Fellows Road.

Gibson was arrested without incident after a brief pursuit on foot.

He was charged with the following:

Grand larceny - auto

Unauthorized use

Obstruction of justice

Driving with a revoked license

Felony eluding

Driving under the influence of drugs

Reckless driving

An outstanding unrelated Capias was also served

Gibson is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.