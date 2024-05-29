74º
The Humble Hustle prepares for one of its biggest fundraisers this weekend

Sydney Jaxtheimer, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

ROANOKE, Va. – This weekend, Roanoke-based non-profit the Humble Hustle will host one of their largest fundraisers of the year.

Not Your Average Weekend kicks off on Friday, May 31 with a block party at the Collective.

Then on Saturday, a music festival will take place at Wasena Park.

Tickets are $20. All proceeds got to support programs designed to empower local children.

“We do back-to-school drives every year, coat drives. We do workshops for entrepreneurs and kids. All of those programs have scaled enormously. Our numbers are off the charts, so we need that funding to keep those programs going,” said the Humble Hustle founder, Xavier Duckett.

The fun doesn’t stop on Saturday. On Sunday, there will be a Rhythm and Brews event at Golden Cactus.

