Crash closes Roanoke roads overnight while police investigate

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Police are investigating after a crash overnight.

All lanes of Westside Blvd NW from Tennessee Ave NW to Melrose Ave NW and all lanes of Melrose Ave NW between Adams Street NW and Van Buren Street NW are closed.

Police say details about what led to the single-vehicle crash are limited.

A male was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for what appeared to be critical injuries.

The road will be closed for some time while officers work.

WSLS 10 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as we get more information.