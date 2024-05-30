Three hospitalized after Lynchburg crash involving ambulance

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Lynchburg involving an ambulance, according to the Lynchburg Fire Department.

We’re told just after 4 p.m. Thursday, a Lynchburg Fire Department Medica Unit was involved in a two-car crash at the intersection of 8th Street and Federal Street.

Recommended Videos

LFD said the medic unit was headed back to Station 1, traveling north on 8th Street with it collided with a passenger vehicle driving east on Federal Street.

We’re told the impact sent both vehicles into a nearby field, and both suffered heavy damage.

The medic unit was not responding to an emergency at the time, and didn’t have a patient onboard.

Officials said the driver of the passenger vehicle was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital with minor injuries, and two LFD personnel who were in the ambulance were also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Lynchburg Police is investigating the cause of the crash.

We’re told a backup ambulance will be placed into service and the emergency medical service to the city will not be impacted.