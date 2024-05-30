WSLS 10 honored with four Edward R. Murrow awards

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) has unveiled the 2024 Region 12 Edward R. Murrow winners, and WSLS 10 is proud to announce that we have been honored with four rewards.

Since 1971, the Edward R. Murrow Award has served as a prestigious honor in the news industry, recognizing outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism and highlighting local and national stories that have left a mark on the community.

In the ‘feature reporting’ category, WSLS 10 was honored with an award for an episode of John Carlin’s Outdoors, titled ‘Kinzie Dickman takes adaptive skiing to a new level,’ which you can watch in full here. In this episode, he talks about a woman who was able to regain freedom in skiing again after losing the use of both legs in a tragic auto accident. If you want to see more of John Carlin’s Outdoors, you can do so here.

Additionally, our 2023 Black History Month special, Hidden History, was also recognized for excellence in diversity, equity and inclusion. The segment celebrates our region’s rich Black history and is narrated by former 10 News Anchor Brittny McGraw and current WSLS 10 Anchor and reporter Duke Carter.

WSSL 10 also won an award in the hard news category for our piece on Blaine Sirry, a Roanoke woman who shared her story of survival with us after she was violently attacked in downtown Roanoke. She shared her experience as a warning to others so that other women don’t have to endure what she did.

Our Solutionaries segment on a new body farm at George Mason University in Southwest Virginia was honored as well with an excellence in innovation award. In the multi-part piece, 10 News Anchor Jenna Zibton explains the science behind body farms and how donating your body to science can help solve crimes not only right here at home but also all over the country. This body farm is one of eight in the U.S. To watch other Solutionaries episodes, subscribe to our Solutionaries YouTube channel and discover other ways we are exploring potential solutions and responses to problems within our community.

Click here to see all the winners from Region 12, which WSLS is part of. Click here to see winners from other regions. Regional winners automatically move on to the national round of the competition.

Please join us in congratulating all of the winners and everyone who contributed to these significant achievements!