Lynchburg Police searching for missing woman

The Lynchburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

According to authorities, LPD received a report for the missing adult woman, Patricia Robertson, on Friday.

We’re told the last phone contact made with Robertson was on Feb. 14, 2024, with a family member.

Robertson is described as 5′6″, weighing 230 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. It is unknown what she may be wearing at this time.

Police said Robertson has a dolphin tattoo on her ankle and a Dallas Cowboy star on her chest.

Robertson has a medical condition that requires medication, and it is unknown if she has the medication with her at this time, according to authorities.