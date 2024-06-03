Construction begins on new Washington Park pool

Construction is underway on the new Washington Park pool.

Roanoke Parks and Recreation leaders said it’s set to open next summer.

The new pool will have lap lanes and additional features including a lazy river, 14-foot slide, an area with tumble buckets, water mushroom fountain, and a kiddie slide.

It will be in the lower part of Washington Park next to the caretaker’s cottage and will be built where the existing tennis courts are located.

“We had a lot of time for the community to engage on the project and kind of let us know what they wanted to see so all that takes time, so we are working as fast as we can, and we are hoping to get it finished as quickly as we can. And we are excited to have the doors open for next season,” Katie Slusher, planning and developing coordinator for the City of Roanoke Parks and Recreation Department said.

The pool will also have a handicap-accessible lift, shade areas, and patio seating.