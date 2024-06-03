Hurricane Season is here, how to stay prepared

Roanoke – June marks the start of hurricane season, which means being prepared isn’t just a good idea, it’s essential for survival.

There’s no better time to start preparing for potential storms than before they actually touch down.

“It only takes one of these to really cause an issue when they come through,” Jason Elmore, Chief Agency Spokesperson for Virginia Department of Emergency Management said.

With hurricane season here, officials with the state’s emergency management department tell me it doesn’t matter where you live in Virginia, you could be impacted by severe weather.

“In Virginia, hurricane season is a commonwealth problem, not just a coastal problem, because what we see a lot of times is that the inland areas such as Roanoke and southwestern Virginia, they’re going to get a lot of rain and have potential flooding risk,”

Ensuring you and your loved ones are safe during hurricane weather is crucial. Having simple steps in place when a storm sweeps in could save lives.

“We want you to be prepared by having your emergency kit, having a plan in case you do have flooding, whether you have power outages for long periods of time, have a plan of where you’re going to go”

Filling your emergency kit with water bottles, batteries, non-perishable foods, flashlights and other essentials will be key throughout these next couple months of hurricane season.

We are also told to not forget about your furry best friends and their needs when setting up a plan.

“Have whatever food they have, make sure to pack up any of their toys that may help them out, have an extra bowl.”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or NOAA has predicted its highest-ever hurricane season forecast.

17 to 25 total named storms, over 8 of those as hurricanes.

“They may not all impact Virginia, but we have to be prepared in case those do,” Elmore said.