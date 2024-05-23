NOAA releases its highest-ever hurricane season forecast

ROANOKE, Va. – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released its highest-ever initial hurricane season outlook. They are forecasting that this hurricane season has an 85% chance of being more active than normal years.

An above average season is expected

How does their forecast compare to others? Both CSU and NCSU are also forecasting an above-average hurricane season.

How does CSU and NCSU compare?

As we transition into a La Nina, the environment for tropical development becomes more favorable. The Atlantic is forecast to see below-average vertical wind shear, weaker easterly trade winds, and above-average sea surface temperatures, all of which favor hurricane development.

Warmer waters in the Atlantic

While it is still May, it is important to note that hurricane season begins on June 1 and ends on November 30.

Peaks in September

Here is a look at the list of names for this year’s hurricane season.

Tropical System Names

For more information, please visit here.

