NOAA releases its highest-ever hurricane season forecast

ROANOKE, Va. – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released its highest-ever initial hurricane season outlook. They are forecasting that this hurricane season has an 85% chance of being more active than normal years.
How does their forecast compare to others? Both CSU and NCSU are also forecasting an above-average hurricane season.
As we transition into a La Nina, the environment for tropical development becomes more favorable. The Atlantic is forecast to see below-average vertical wind shear, weaker easterly trade winds, and above-average sea surface temperatures, all of which favor hurricane development.
While it is still May, it is important to note that hurricane season begins on June 1 and ends on November 30.
Here is a look at the list of names for this year’s hurricane season.
For more information, please visit here.
To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.