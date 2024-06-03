North Carolina man arrested following pursuit ending in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A North Carolina man is in custody after leading law enforcement on a pursuit that ended in Henry County, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said on Sunday at around 12:24 p.m., the Eden Police Department in North Carolina notified the Henry County Sheriff’s Office that they were in pursuit of a wanted individual, 30-year-old Devron Dillard of Ruffin, North Carolina, on Highway 87 heading toward Henry County.

We’re told Dillard was wanted and had illegal narcotics in the vehicle. Deputies with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office observed the suspect’s vehicle, a 2005 Ford Explorer, traveling north on Morehead Avenue in Ridgeway, exceeding 100 mph.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop on Dillard, but he refused to stop and fled, accelerating to speeds over 100 mph on Morehead Avenue, before attempting to turn onto Greensboro Road.

A deputy executed a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver, causing the vehicle to lose control and come to a stop against the guardrail.

We’re told Dillard then broke the window of his vehicle and climbed out, leading deputies on a short foot chase. He was taken into custody without further incident.

During the arrest, deputies discovered illegal narcotics, including cocaine and crack cocaine, in his possession.

Dillard was charged with the following:

Felony eluding

Manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or possessing with intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance

Fleeing law enforcement officer

Authorities said Dillard has eight outstanding warrants from the Danville Police Department, which were served and was held without bond on those charges as well.

The Eden Police Department will also be issuing charges against Dillard.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to ensuring the safety of our community and will continue to work diligently with neighboring jurisdictions to apprehend individuals who pose a threat to public safety. Anyone having information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.