NRV community comes together to remember and celebrate the life of Jeremy Compton

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Hundreds of people from across the region came together for the funeral of 35-year-old father and husband Jeremy Compton.

Jeremy battled cancer for more than three years.

In November, it returned, and he learned this time it was terminal. A devastating diagnosis his friends said he handled with a smile.

People from across the region showed up at his funeral in support of the Compton family.

Alongside his family and friends stood his work family, and emergency first responders from across the commonwealth. They paid their final respect to their partner who never gave up the fight, and after sharing some memories, a final goodbye.

Over the past months, I talked with Jeremy’s friends and coworkers. They said Jeremy was one of a kind.

“If you didn’t know he was sick you would have never known he was sick because he never let that get him down,” said Brandon Turner, Christiansburg firefighter and friend of Jeremy’s.

“He was a fighter, and it didn’t matter what he was going through or how bad he was feeling, if he saw you, he wanted to know about you,” said Forest Redd, Christiansburg firefighter and friend of Jeremy’s.

They said Jeremy taught them to appreciate life and take joy in every moment.

Below are a few clips that were shared with us by the Christiansburg Fire Department of memories with Jeremy, showing his lighthearted and fun spirit.

“Live like tomorrow’s not promised to you,” Turner said.

This Saturday, June 8, in Christiansburg, there will be a memorial ride for Jeremy.

You can find details on how to sign up or get involved here.