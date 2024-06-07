Lynchburg interactive aquarium to host summer camps

LYNCHBURG, Va. – As school comes to an end and summer kicks off, parents are looking for ways to keep their kids entertained.

SeaQuest is an interactive zoo and aquarium in Lynchburg that might be able to solve your problem with weekly summer camps.

From birds to capybaras to even pigs, at SeaQuest, there are a bunch of things you can do all throughout summer from education to just entertainment.

“It is for the first half of our day, we will be doing a learning experience and then a craft for them to be able to take home. We are even planning to do bird feeders for them, one day that they can take home to hang in their tree and make little stingrays and stuff for them, but for the second half of our day, it is hands-on, so we are going to be learning the expectations of how we handle and touch our animals, what their expected boundaries are, and then how we feed them or just having fun enrichment with them,” Megan Eppard, educational coordinator at SeaQuest said.

SeaQuest summer fun camp organizers said this is a time for kids to have fun while keeping their brains working.

“It’s a good way to keep your kids stimulated, it’s a good way for them to keep learning throughout the summer and stay on their toes,” Eppard said.

For Bradee Nicotera, her favorite part is the fishy’s...especially petting the stingrays.

“It’s not slimy,” she said.

The summer camp kicks off soon, but signups are still available.

“Starting June 10, a week before you will have to make the payment in full, but we do offer some types of discounts. For one week, it will be $200, if you are a passport holder it will be $180,” Eppard said.