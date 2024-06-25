Centra Health is working to raise Alzheimer’s awareness and help caregivers

Nearly 7 million Americans have Alzheimer’s, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

During Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, there are some important signs you want to look out for if you have an older family member.

Some signs to look for in individuals include amnesia, an inability to express themselves well and difficulties with planning.

Dr. Peter Betz, who is the executive medical director for Psychiatry and Behavioral Health with Centra Health, said there are several behavioral changes as well. Some of those changes include irritability, a lack of engagement, depression, hallucinations or paranoia.

Betz said he has treated thousands of patients for more than 20 years who have Alzheimer’s.

He said he mostly sees it in patients who are 65 years or older. However, he has seen it in people who are in their 50s.

He said the first step if you notice your loved one acting differently is to take them to the doctor. You can take them to a primary care doctor, neurologist or geriatric psychiatrist.

“Many times we misunderstand normal aging as an earlier or even moderate degree of Alzheimer’s disease. I think the first step is identifying that there is a disease that is progressing and present because then you can focus on treating or intervening in a number of ways,” said Betz.

Betz said doctors will test your loved one’s memory.

He also mentioned that Centra Health is also planning on providing services to help caregivers.

“And we’re working on creating an emergency call system for caregivers that have loved ones when patients are putting themselves at risk. We certainly have urgent and emergent interventions to try and help take care of those folks. So, we’re trying to develop that network,” said Betz.

He said he hopes the call center is set up next year.

Betz also said Centra is also working with the Alzheimer’s Association to educate more people about Alzheimer’s.